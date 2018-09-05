Malaysian government raises private sector minimum wage as pledged

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government will raise and standardise the minimum wage for the private sector across the country as of Jan 1, 2019 - fulfilling one of its election pledges ahead of the anniversary of the country’s formation on Sep 16.

The new minimum wage is RM1,050 (US$257, S$350) per month - about RM5.05 per hour - up from RM1,000 for the peninsula and RM920 for East Malaysia.

Pakatan Harapan - which took power for the first time in May - had promised to equalise wages across the country within its first 100 days in office and raise the statutory minimum to RM1,500 within its first five-year term.

“The increase of the minimum wage is in line with the country’s current economic situation. We have to be mindful that any drastic increase in wages could cause problems for other industries and affect the country’s competitiveness,” the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement on Wednesday (Sep 5).

“Therefore, it is more reasonable that the minimum wage is raised in stages in the years to come so industries, especially small business owners, won’t have to close shop due to high operating costs which would lead to unemployment”.

The government is appealing to businesses not to raise prices of goods in view of this announcement, asking the relevant ministry to monitor the situation.

The Prime Minister’s Office says no subsidies will be provided to employers to manage the transition due to the nation’s fiscal situation.