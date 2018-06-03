Malaysian government should study KL-Singapore HSR project more closely: Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said the new Pakatan Harapan government should conduct studies and provide a comprehensive explanation on the cost and benefit of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project.

In a video posted on his Facebook on Sunday (Jun 3), Najib said the Barisan Nasional government had conducted years of studies and found that while the HSR would cost RM70 billion, it would contribute RM209 billion (US$52 billion) to Malaysia's Gross Domestic Product.

Advertisement

The income which would be generated from HSR-linked development projects far exceeded that of ticket sales, he said, pointing out that property values would increase and 442,000 jobs would be created, among other things.

In the two-and-a-half minute video, Najib also said he was surprised when Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said that Malaysia would not get any profit out of the HSR project, and would have to pay RM500 million in compensation to Singapore for cancelling it.

"He should be responsible in terms of carrying out detailed studies, and providing a comprehensive explanation to the people and investors about the cost analysis and the benefits of the project as a whole," he said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"Not by giving simplistic and shallow explanations," he added.

At the end of the video, he said that despite Pakatan Harapan winning the trust of the people, the new government should not take the public's trust lightly.

"The people are smart in evaluating," he said.



Najib on Saturday questioned the figures Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng had given on the country's debt and cost of the HSR project, telling him not to resort to "politically-motivated guesstimates".

Mahathir confirmed on May 28 that Malaysia would be scrapping the HSR project.

The 335km railway line was supposed to reduce travel time from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore to 90 minutes, compared to four hours by car.

The project was scheduled for completion in 2026.