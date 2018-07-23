Malaysian government to repeal law allowing detention without trial: Mahathir

SHAH ALAM: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Sunday (Jul 22) that his government will repeal the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA).

Mahathir said SOSMA, which was introduced during former prime minister Najib Razak’s administration, allowed the government to arrest anyone without having to go to court.

“Najib’s law allows a person to be arrested and not to be taken to court, and if that person died, there will be neither inquiry nor action taken against those who killed him. That is the law passed by Najib and we will repeal that law.”

Speaking at the Coalition of Klang Chinese Associations' (CKCA) fundraising dinner for the Tabung Harapan fund, Mahathir said the Pakatan Harapan-led government would adhere to the rule of law by enforcing laws that would protect the people.



“The people will be protected by fair laws so that if they committed any offence, they will be judged by the court ... the court will determine whether or not the person is guilty,” he said.



Meanwhile, the prime minister also thanked all Malaysians who had given the mandate to Pakatan Harapan to improve the situation in the country left by Najib's government.

He said he believed that the coalition would succeed in doing so as it had strong support from the people.

“It is obvious tonight when so many people attend the fund raising dinner for Tabung Harapan. We managed to raise millions of ringgit even though it is not as much as the 1 trillion (debt), what’s important is our spirit, our willingness to sacrifice because we love this country.

“This is our country, this is our home, we were born here and we grew up here and for that reasons, we love Malaysia. Thank you very much to those who organised this campaign ... for taking the initiative without any instruction from the government. Even though the amount is small but it is the gesture that is important,” he said.



The Tabung Harapan Malaysia or Hope Fund was set up by Mahathir's government earlier this year to channel donations from members of the public towards repaying the country's debt.



At the event, Mahathir received a mock cheque of RM3.5 million (S$1.17 million) for Tabung Harapan, contributed by 257 individuals and companies in Klang.

Also present were his wife Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, Selangor Chief Minister Amirudin Shari, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abd Samad, Klang Member of Parliament Charles Santiago and CKCA President Tony Tang.

