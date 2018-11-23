Malaysian government will not ratify international convention against racial discrimination

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pakatan Harapan government of Malaysia will not ratify the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), the Prime Minister’s Office said on Friday (Nov 23).

“The government will continue to defend the Federal Constitution in which is enshrined the social contract that was agreed upon by the representatives of all the races during the formation of the country,” it said in a statement.

The ICERD issue had elicited various reactions from the people, including ministers, members of parliament, representatives of non-governmental organisations and the man on the street.

Some people staged demonstrations to protest against the government's proposal to ratify the convention.

The government had said that it was taking into account the views of all the people before making a decision.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said recently that it is almost impossible for the government to ratify ICERD because it would require a two-thirds majority in Parliament to amend the Federal Constitution.

The Pakatan Harapan government does not have a two-thirds majority in Parliament. Furthermore, several Pakatan Harapan MPs stated that they were not in favour of the ratification.