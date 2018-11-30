Malaysian govt ready to resume MH370 search if 'credible evidence emerges': Transport minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is ready to resume searching for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 if there are credible leads, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

“The government has already stated that if credible evidence emerges and the findings convince us that we can find the missing aircraft, we will reconsider.

“We don’t completely shut down the possibility of resuming the search mission, but the government can’t go on searching without credible leads, without any solid evidence,” Loke said during a parliament session on Thursday (Nov 29).

Flight MH370, carrying 239 people onboard disappeared on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on Mar 8, 2014 and became one of the world’s greatest aviation mysteries.

The deep-sea search mission carried out for almost three years to locate the missing aircraft in the Indian Ocean, covered 120,000 square kilometres involving Australia, China and Malaysia.

Another mission carried out by Ocean Infinity, a US-based underwater exploration company, stopped on May 29 without any significant findings.

Search conducted for missing MH370. (AFP Graphics)

Loke said he would meet a group of MH370 crew members and passengers’ relatives who were reported to have found new pieces of debris from the aircraft and planned to hand them over to the government.

