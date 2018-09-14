Malaysian Grab driver charged with cheating ATM technicians of more than RM300,000

KUALA LUMPUR: A Grab driver was charged on Friday (Sep 14) with cheating two automated teller machine (ATM) technicians, prompting them to hand over four safe deposit boxes containing RM337,550 in cash.

Mohd Sofi Abdul Rahman Yusoff, 29, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial after the charge was read to him before Judge Zainal Abidin Kamarudin.

Advertisement

Mohd Sofi is alleged to have cheated technicians Muhammad Syafiruddeen Huzmi Hazmi and Muhammad Kamil Azhar Nordin, both aged 23, by convincing them to hand over the four safe deposit boxes.

Mohd Sofi is said to have acted together with two others, who have already been charged in court.

The father of four was alleged to have committed the offence at CIMB Bank in Kuchai Lama between 9pm and 11pm on Jun 8, 2018.

If convicted, he faces a maximum jail term of 10 years as well as whipping or a fine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court allowed the Mohd Sofi bail of RM15,000. The case will be mentioned again on Oct 7.

