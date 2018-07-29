Malaysian killed in Lombok quake was on Mount Rinjani climbing mission

JAKARTA: A Malaysian woman who was killed in an earthquake in Indonesia's West Nusa Tenggara was reportedly on a climbing mission to Mount Rinjani, an active volcano in East Lombok.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Lombok island, a popular tourist destination, at 6.47am on Sunday (Jul 29), killing at least 10 people and damaging many buildings, according to Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency.



Siti Nur Ismawida, 30-year-old, identified among the victims, was with 17 other Malaysians participating in a programme to scale the mountain.

East Lombok Police chief M Eka Fahurrahman said the victim died when the walls of a building collapsed on her.

“A total of 18 Malaysians were on the mission to climb Mount Rinjani; six are injured while the others are safe,” he said.



The victim's body was reportedly placed at the Sembalun Clinic in Lombok.

Malaysia’s Deputy Ambassador to Indonesia Zamshari Shaharan said the embassy was seeking more information on the incident.

Details on the identity of the victim and other information have not as yet been obtained, he told Bernama, adding that there were 150 Malaysian students in Lombok. They were reported to be safe.

The volcanic Mount Rinjani on Lombok Island, West Nusa Tenggara is a popular destination for tourists and mountain climbers.

The second highest mountain in Indonesia with an altitude of 3,726m, it is part of the 41,330-hectare Gunung Rinjani National Park which is popular due to its natural beauty.

