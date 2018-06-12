Malaysian King concerned about country's debts, offers to take 10% pay cut

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's King, Sultan Muhammad V, has offered to take a 10 per cent cut in salary and emoluments throughout his reign until 2021.

Royal Palace Comptroller Wan Ahmad Dahlan Ab Aziz on Tuesday (Jun 12) said Sultan Muhammad V was deeply concerned about the country's debts and economic situation.



"He was deeply touched and expressed his gratitude to Malaysians who have generously contributed to the recently established Tabung Harapan Malaysia," he said.



Wan Ahmad Dahlan added that Sultan Muhammad V had also decreed that the Royal Palace would not be hosting its annual Aidilfitri open house.



Instead, the budget allocation for the open house would be used to help the less privileged.



Last month, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said the country was saddled with more than RM1 trillion (US251.70 billion) in debt, blaming the previous government led by former protege Najib Razak who now faces domestic graft investigations.

On May 23, Dr Mahathir announced that Malaysia will cut the salaries of its Cabinet ministers by 10 per cent with immediate effect.

Speaking at a press conference after chairing his first Cabinet meeting at Putrajaya, he said: "This shows that we are paying attention to the financial problems of the country."​​​​​​​



