Malaysian king confirms no special parliament sitting, will ask party leaders to present PM candidates

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian King has confirmed that there will be no special parliamentary sitting next Monday (Mar 2), adding that party leaders would be asked to present their candidates for the next prime minister.

In a statement released on Friday, Comptroller of the Royal Family and Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said King Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah agreed with the decision of Parliament Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof on rejecting Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s call for a special parliamentary session.

“The palace will be in touch with leaders of all political parties that have representatives in the parliament in order to grant them an opportunity to present a candidate to be nominated as the next prime minister,” he said.

The palace’s statement came following the conclusion of a two-day consultation with all members of parliament in the country, after Dr Mahathir resigned as the prime minister.

However, the king noted that he could not identify a parliamentarian who commands the majority of the House, the statement said.

Mahathir Mohamad may emerge even stronger from the latest round of Malaysian political machinations AFP/Mohd RASFAN

In a press conference on Thursday, Dr Mahathir, as interim prime minister, said a special sitting would be held on Monday for the MPs to decide on the prime minister post.

However, the parliament speaker said earlier on Friday that such a sitting can only be called after a royal decree was issued.

“The king will continue to work towards finding a solution in line with the Federal Constitution for the sake of the people and the country that we all love,” Mr Ahmad Fadil said.



Separately, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia issued a statement on Friday afternoon voicing its support for Mr Muhyiddin Yassin to be the next prime minister.

