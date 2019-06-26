Malaysia's king stops motorcade to help accident victim in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: An accident victim in Putrajaya received some unexpected royal intervention on Wednesday (Jun 26), from none other than the Malaysian king.

Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah was travelling past the scene when he saw the accident.



“His Royal Highness Yang di-Pertuan Agong alighted from his official car to help an accident victim in the vicinity of Putrajaya.



“Praise God, the driver of the car, Jasliza Jamil was not seriously hurt,” a post on Istana Negara's official Instagram account stated.



Pictures of the incident immediately went viral on social media.



According to the Instagram post, the king later continued the journey to his pre-Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad at Istana Melawati in Putrajaya.



It is tradition for the prime minister to seek an audience with the king before chairing the Cabinet meeting every Wednesday.

When contacted, Putrajaya district police chief ACP Rosly Hasan said the accident happened at the Persiaran Barat Lebuh Sentosa stretch.

Rosly said the driver, 38, had lost control of the wheel and crashed her vehicle at about 7.20am while on her way to her office.

“It was drizzling at the time and she lost control of the vehicle before crashing into the divider railing,” Rosly said.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong was very concerned and also helped the victim. His Majesty then continued his journey to Istana Melawati,” Rosly said.



A post on the Istana Negara social media page last Friday, which showed the king ordering food from a KFC outlet in Temerloh, Pahang, also drew attention.

"His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong wanted to have lunch at the KFC in Temerloh after performing the Friday prayers," read the post, which by Wednesday afternoon had received more than 12,000 likes on Instagram.



Sultan Abdullah, 59, ascended the throne in January after Sultan Muhammad V from Kelantan stepped down after just two years - a first in the country's history.