Malaysian PM Mahathir denies highways takeover plan on hold

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday (Aug 1) refuted reports that the proposed RM6.2 billion (US$1.49 billion) takeover of four highway concessionaires by the government has been put on ice.

Speaking to reporters after attending a roundtable discussion with the international chambers of commerce, he said: "No, there is no such thing. The Cabinet was told about this plan by the Finance Ministry and we have not said no … The date of the implementation is going to be decided by the Cabinet."

The prime minister was asked to comment on a Straits Times report, citing an unnamed minister, as saying that the takeover has been put on hold due to disagreement within the government over the Finance Ministry-led proposal.

Dr Mahathir added: "The Finance Ministry seems to be convinced it can be done. Our problem is that we don't have the money.”

"But the Finance Ministry said that by charging during the peak hours, they can reach enough funds to pay for the acquisition of these four highways. We will have to see whether it will be enough or not."

Among the key election pledges made by the Pakatan Harapan government included making all roads toll-free.

However, Putrajaya later said that this was not possible.

Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during an interview with Reuters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Jul 22, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Lim Huey Teng)

In February, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng had mooted the takeover of four highways. After the takeover, he said the government would do away with toll charges and replace them with lower congestion charges during peak hours.

The four highways involved in the proposed takeover are the Damansara-Puchong Expressway, SPRINT Expressway, Shah Alam Expressway and the Stormwater Management and Road (SMART) Tunnel.