Malaysian court sentences man to 1,050 years’ jail for raping stepdaughter 105 times

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian court sentenced a man to 1,050 years in jail on Wednesday (Jan 27) for raping his stepdaughter 105 times over a period of two years.



The man, who was not named, will also be given 24 strokes of the cane.



Judge M Kunasundary ordered the man to serve 10 years in jail and two strokes of the cane for each rape charge, with the sentence to run consecutively from the date of his arrest, which was on Jan 20.



The court proceedings on Wednesday took almost five hours after each charge was read out separately.



Kunasundary said the offence was not only grave, it was abominable and had blighted the 12-year-old child’s future.



“I hope you will repent while in prison. You should not have committed a violent act and although the punishment is minimum, the court feels this is sufficient by taking into account the number of charges against you,” she said.



The unemployed man was charged with committing incest by raping his stepdaughter at a house in Sungai Way in the state of Selangor from Jan 5, 2018 until Feb 24, 2020.



Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Qistini Qamarul Abrar earlier urged the court to impose a heavy custodial sentence and the maximum strokes of the cane on the accused, taking into account public interest on the case.



“The victim, in this case, was 12-years-old when she was first raped by the accused, who then continued to rape her 105 times over a period of two years.



“As as stepfather of the victim, he should have been responsible for protecting the victim but instead he destroyed her self-worth. His action will cause life-long trauma to the victim. Incest cases are appalling and condemnable offences and viewed seriously by every level of society, regardless of religion,” she added.



The man, who was unrepresented, did not appeal with regards to the sentence.



The victims’ biological parents had divorced in 2015 and her mother married the accused in November 2016.



During the incidents, only the victim and the accused were in the house and the girl had not told anyone about the rapes as the accused had threatened and hit her.



The girl only revealed the incidents after her mother brought her and her younger sister to their aunt’s house.