Malaysian man charged with trying to 'internally import' heroin pellets into Australia

VICTORIA, Australia: A 38-year-old Malaysian man has been charged with trying to "internally import" heroin pellets through an international airport in Victoria, Australian authorities said on Thursday (Jun 27).

In a joint media release, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Border Force (ABF) said the suspect was stopped by border officials at Avalon Airport for a baggage check after arriving on a flight from Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

They found two black wrapped pellets which tested positive for heroin in a presumptive test.

Concerned the man may be concealing more drugs in his body, the Victorian Ambulance Service and AFP were notified. Further examination of the man revealed three more pellets, which also contained heroin.

A 38-year-old Malaysian man was arrested for allegedly attempting to "internally import" into Australia about 700g of a heroin-containing substance. (Photo: Australian Federal Police)

"The man was taken into custody by AFP officers and transported to hospital for further medical treatment," the authorities said.

While there, a further 13 pellets were found, also containing heroin.

The suspect was charged on Wednesday with importing a marketable quantity of the drug, and faces up to 25 years' jail if found guilty.

ABF regional commander for Victoria and Tasmania Craig Palmer warned: "Whatever illicit substance you try to bring in, we will find it.

"It is not worth the risk to your safety and the significant penalties that apply."