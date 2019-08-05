Malaysian man held at Chennai airport with diamonds worth RM1.3 million

NEW DELHI: A Malaysian man was arrested at Chennai International Airport in the state of Tamil Nadu on Saturday (Aug 3) in an attempt to smuggle diamonds worth RM1.34 million (US$320,000) into India.

Officials from India's Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) questioned the 48-year-old man after he arrived from Kuala Lumpur and recovered many bundles of diamonds from his luggage.

They acted on a tip-off that precious stones were likely to be smuggled from Malaysia, the AIU said in a statement.

Two white packets were found in his inner wear and eight inside a cooker in his checked-in luggage.

The 10 bundles contained 55 white mini ziplock pouches in which the diamonds were hidden.

Indian police are further investigating the matter, Malaysian's consul-general in Chennai, Saravanan Karathihayan told Bernama on Sunday.

The passenger told the Indian customs authorities that he was supposed to deliver the diamonds to a person outside the airport.

However, no one turned up to collect the consignment when he was taken outside the airport and watched by police from a distance.

