Malaysian man who married pre-teen girl to be investigated for sexual grooming: DPM Wan Azizah

PUTRAJAYA: The 41-year-old Malaysian man who is alleged to have married an 11-year-old girl is now being investigated for sexual grooming.

This is an offence under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, said Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, said the government viewed the couple as unmarried for as long as no evidence is presented.

She added that the man was responsible for proving the validity of the marriage to the authorities.

“The interaction between the man and the child is subject to several laws concerning protection of children. At the moment, the investigations into the case are ongoing. My officers are working with various enforcement agencies and the ministries concerned to look at the case closely,” she added.

Dr Wan Azizah said the government wants to protect the child concerned and will provide medical aid and professional counselling to help her handle the situation even though she is a Thai national, as all children living in Kelantan must be protected.

She added that the officers handling the case have met the child and the man’s second wife who filed the complaint.

However, they have not met the man.

“The child’s mother is a worker in a restaurant owned by the man’s first wife and he had promised to ‘look after’ the family financially. The child has only gone to nursery school. According to the parents, the man will only consummate the marriage five years from now, but the child must go through some tests,” Dr Wan Azizah said.

“The government is very committed to tackling the issue of child marriages in the future. I have instructed my officers to look into increasing the minimum age (for marriage) to 18 years for men and women,” she added.

News of a 41-year-old Malaysian man’s third marriage to an 11-year-old Thai girl went viral on the social media on Saturday, leading to the Welfare Services Department investigating the matter.

Dr Wan Azizah said as Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, she held a meeting with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, the Kelantan Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAHEIK), the Syariah Judiciary Department, the Malaysian Bar Council, social activist Syed Azmi Alhabshi and officers of child agencies in Putrajaya and Kelantan.

"The meeting was informed that the couple was living in Kelantan. However, JAHEIK was reported to have no record of the marriage’s registration. According to reports and a statement from the man’s second wife, it is believed that the marriage took place in Golok, Thailand," she said.

Dr Wan Azizah said to date, the authorities still did not have any proof that the marriage was conducted in Golok as claimed.

Under the Islamic Family Enactment enforced in all states, the minimum age (for marriage) for men is 18 years while for women, it is 16 years. Under-aged marriages are only allowed with the consent of the court, Chief Minister or Menteri Besar.

"So far, there has been no application for consent made by the couple or the child’s parents so no approval has been given to allow the marriage,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah urged all parties including the media and netizens to allow the authorities concerned space to deal with the situation and not spread the photographs and information especially about the girl so as not to jeopardise the investigations.