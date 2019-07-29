Man arrested in Malaysia after fight over electricity bill led to brother's death

BERUAS, Perak: In Malaysia, a quarrel over an electricity bill ended in tragedy on Sunday (Jul 28) night, with one brother dead and the other arrested for murder.

District police official Muhammad Hanif Othman said the authorities received a report about a fight in front of a restaurant at around 11.40pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When they arrived at the scene, they found the younger brother, 35-year-old Hussain Mai Din, in a semi-conscious state on the restaurant's five-footway. His death was confirmed later by paramedics.

The men's mother, who had witnessed the incident, revealed the fight started when she was arguing with the suspect about the restaurant's electricity bill, which was overdue.

"When the victim heard his brother talking rudely to their mother, he immediately came over and hit his brother with a sharp object," said Muhammad Hanif.

"The victim then ran out and he was later found lying on the ground with a bloodied head. The mother was also injured when she tried to break up the fight and is being treated at a clinic," he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 37-year-old suspect was arrested on the spot, said the police, adding that he would be remanded for seven days starting Monday to assist with investigations.

