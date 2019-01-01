Malaysian man splashes hot water at daughter for eating his dinner

GEORGE TOWN: Malaysian authorities are searching for a couple after a man allegedly splashed hot water at his daughter for eating his dinner, scalding her arms, ribs and chest.

Che Zaimani Che Awang, the police district chief for Timur Laut, Penang, said on Tuesday (Jan 1) that the incident occurred last Thursday in a town known as Air Itam.

The father, a pre-paid card sales agent, had returned home from work at around 1am when he discovered that there was no food left for him, Che Zaimani said.

He then became angry after he found out that his four children - aged between three and nine - had finished the food prepared by his wife, he added.



“Hungry and furious, he stormed into the living room where his three older children were sleeping and woke them up. The man scolded the kids and beat them up," he said.



Che Zaimani added that the father then took a bowl of hot water from a water filter machine and splashed it on the victim, causing burns and scalding to the girl's arms, ribs and chest.

His wife and other children witnessed the incident but did nothing to stop him.



Che Zaimani said that the couple, along with their youngest child, have fled their home and are currently at large.



Meanwhile, their eldest and third children are staying with their grandmother, who lives in the same flat, he added.

