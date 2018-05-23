Salaries of Malaysian ministers to be cut by 10%: PM Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will cut the salaries of its Cabinet ministers by 10 per cent, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad announced on Wednesday (May 23).

Dr Mahathir was speaking at a press conference after chairing his first Cabinet meeting at Putrajaya. He said the Cabinet also discussed ways to reduce the government's debt which is in excess of RM1 trillion (US$250 billion).

Dr Mahathir added that some projects committed to by the old government may be dropped. Regarding the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur high-speed rail link, Dr Mahathir said the government will decide “very soon” on whether to continue with the project.



Asked Dr Mahathir about the search for #MH370.

Responding to questions from Channel NewsAsia on the private search contract for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, Dr Mahahtir said the government will review the contract and cancel it if necessary.



The prime minister also added that the Goods and Service Tax (GST) will be removed no later Jun 1.

