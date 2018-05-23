Salaries of Malaysian ministers to be cut by 10%: PM Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will cut the salaries of its Cabinet ministers by 10 per cent with immediate effect, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad announced on Wednesday (May 23).

"This shows that we are paying attention to the financial problems of the country," he said.

Dr Mahathir was speaking at a press conference after chairing his first Cabinet meeting at Putrajaya.

He said this measure comes as the new government looks to reduce the government's debt which is in excess of RM1 trillion (US$250 billion) - about 65 per cent of the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Ousted leader Najib Razak had previously said that the debt was below his government's self-imposed ceiling of 55 per cent of GDP.



When asked if "higher ranking" civil servants would also receive a pay cut, Dr Mahathir said:

“When I was first appointed prime minister way back in in 1981, the first thing I did was to cut the salaries of ministers and the senior civil servants.

"As you know, the senior civil servants are better paid than the ministers, it is up to them if they feel that they want to contribute towards lessening the cost of running this country … they can do so, but we are not forcing them.”



Under the previous government led by the Barisan Nasional coalition, former prime minister Najib had promised civil servants a salary increase from Jul 1.

Dr Mahathir said his government was looking into the matter.

"That is a promise made by the opposition now," he said. "They have not won the election; we are not bound to their promises.

"Nevertheless, we will look at it in a very positive way. Where they deserve to be given some extra allowance, we will do so."

Dr Mahathir added that some projects committed to by the old government may be dropped. Regarding the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur high-speed rail link, Dr Mahathir said the government will decide “very soon” on whether to continue with the project.



Asked Dr Mahathir about the search for #MH370. pic.twitter.com/OQMkMdvUin — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) May 23, 2018

Responding to questions from Channel NewsAsia on the private search contract for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, Dr Mahahtir said the government will review the contract and cancel it if necessary.



The prime minister also added that the Goods and Service Tax (GST) will be removed no later Jun 1 as previously announced.

On transportation, Dr Mahathir said petrol prices at the pump will remain the same despite oil prices reaching more than US$70 per barrel.

He also announced that the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) will be absorbed into the Transport Ministry.

