Malaysian ministry seeks to screen World Cup live on public broadcaster RTM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Communications and Multimedia Ministry on Monday (May 28) said it will present a proposal to the Cabinet to obtain the rights for the country's public broadcaster to telecast the 2018 Word Cup matches live.

Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the proposal would be tabled at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday and he hoped to receive a favourable answer quickly.



"As far as I'm concerned, this is one of the ways in which we can promote RTM (Radio Television Malaysia) again. I think we need to do this, we need to increase viewership on the part of RTM," he said.

"This is an international event. To me, it is very important for RTM, as our national TV network, to air the live telecast.”



On Sunday, Muar MP and Bersatu Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said there was a need to find ways to bring the 2018 World Cup matches to local fans.



The quadrennial event will be held in Russia, with 32 countries from five football confederations competing in 12 venues to win the prestigious trophy.

The World Cup, dubbed the Greatest Show on Earth, will kick off on Jun 14 with hosts Russia meeting Saudi Arabia in a Group A match at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow at 6 pm (11pm, Singapore time).