Malaysian opposition party UMNO's Razaleigh Hamzah to contest for party presidency

KUALA LUMPUR: Razaleigh Hamzah has announced that he will contest for the lead role of Malaysian opposition party UMNO in the upcoming party elections on Jun 30.

The 81-year-old veteran UMNO leader, who is the Gua Musang UMNO Division chief, announced on Saturday (Jun 16) his intent to be the UMNO president at a press conference at his residence in Kuala Lumpur. He said he arrived at the decision after scrutinising the position and situation of UMNO, especially with regard to its leadership.

“I made the decision in the interest of UMNO as a national political organisation that supports the national aspirations upholding racial unity and harmony as the foundation of the nation. I am confident that I can continue upholding this tradition in leading UMNO as a political party rich in experience,” he said.

Razaleigh also said that he would ensure that UMNO played its role as an opposition party loyal and responsible to the country in its move to be a developed nation.

