Malaysian PM Mahathir says country has sufficient revenue to remove GST

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's newly elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Sunday (May 13) said that the country has sufficient revenue to remove the unpopular goods and services tax (GST), state news agency Bernama reported.

The new government vowed to abolish the consumption tax within the first 100 days of being in power.

Mahathir previously said that "it is not a rollback" but a "cancellation", with the country going back to the sales and services tax.

The 92-year-old, who was sworn in as prime minister on Thursday, also said that the anti-fake news law will be given "proper" definition so that the media and public are clear on what is fake.

"Even though we support freedom of press and freedom of speech, there are limits," Mahathir said in a live telecast on state TV.

Abolishing the anti-fake news law was one of the Mahathir's campaign promises.

Mahathir also said foreign investment must bring in capital and technology, and set up factories for either domestic distribution or export.

The country will invite foreign participation in large infrastructure projects "when we don't have expertise", he said.