Malaysian PM Mahathir says govt will pay 1MDB debt that it has guaranteed

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia was committed to paying any debt linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) if it had been guaranteed by the government.

"We have to... if it implicates the government, the government has to pay," Mahathir told a news conference on Wednesday (May 16).

The newly appointed 92-year-old prime minister also said Malaysia would reach out to Switzerland, the United States, Singapore and Luxembourg to return any 1MDB funds they may have received.

"The focus on corruption is important because we need to get back money which is still in Swiss, US, Singapore and maybe Luxembourg. For this we will contact the governments of the countries to recover the money there," Mahathir said.

