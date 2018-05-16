Malaysian PM Mahathir says govt will pay 1MDB debt that it has guaranteed

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia was committed to paying any debt linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) if it had been guaranteed by the government.

"We have to ... if it implicates the government, the government has to pay," Mahathir told a news conference on Wednesday (May 16).

Advertisement

The newly appointed 92-year-old prime minister also said Malaysia would reach out to Switzerland, the United States, Singapore and Luxembourg to return any 1MDB funds they may have received.



"The focus on corruption is important because we need to get back money which is still in Swiss, US, Singapore and maybe Luxembourg. For this we will contact the governments of the countries to recover the money there."

Mahathir said he had received briefings from the police and the Auditor-General and had read the recently de-classified 1MDB audit report.

"We will take action and, if necessary, we will lodge a police report ... We will arrest the guilty," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked about Anwar Ibrahim's role in the new administration, now that he is a free man, Mahathir said: "He is not a member of government, therefore his role will be in the party."

"So, what his role will be, tomorrow I hope to have a meeting of the Presidential Council. It is the Presidential Council which appointed all of us and if there are going to be any changes involving Anwar, it is the Presidential Council which must decide," he added.

Anwar was freed from custody on Wednesday after receiving a royal pardon, paving the way for a political comeback following his alliance's stunning election victory.

Anwar, 70, was convicted of sodomy in 2015 in a case he said was aimed at crushing his alliance, which was making gains against Malaysia's long-ruling coalition government. His sentence was set to end Jun 8 but last week's unexpected election win, which ended Barisan Nasional's 60-year rule, led to his swift release and Mahathir being appointed Malaysia's prime minister for the second time.

"It's time-consuming and energy consuming. I don't get much sleep. But I have to do it because they appointed me as Prime Minister. I cannot complain very much," he said.

