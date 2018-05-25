Malaysian PM Mahathir urges Muslims to stay united, put aside political differences

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Friday (May 25) urged the Malays and Muslims in the country to set aside their political differences to avoid disunity.

He said Malays and Muslims in the country needed to stay united and hold fast to the teachings of Islam as prescribed in the Quran and authentic hadith, or prophetic traditions and sayings.

“We are not only fellow Muslims but we also follow the teachings of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah - therefore we should not be divided as we share similar beliefs.

“I hope we can reunite Muslims in Malaysia who are split up following differences in political affiliation,” he said at a breaking of the fast event.

Meanwhile, Mahathir also expressed gratitude that the transition of power in the country has been smooth and without any incidence of violence.

He pointed out how in some countries, people have been killed in riots and violence - especially when the ruling party was defeated by the opposition in elections.

“We have seen this in Middle Eastern countries, when changes in government took place, from monarchies to dictatorships and then to democratic systems and holding elections but failed to establish a credible government.

“Despite the change of government, there was no violence, killing and so on. This is something we have to be thankful for and be grateful for the peace in this country,” he said.

He added that the upheavals in other countries' post-elections should be a lesson to always be a good and effective government.

In the general election on May 9, Dr Mahathir, who is Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, led the opposition coalition to unseat the ruling Barisan Nasional,which had been in power for six decades.