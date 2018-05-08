Malaysian PM Najib promises special holidays, tax exemptions if BN wins election

PAHANG: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Tuesday (May 8) that citizens aged 26 and below will be exempted from paying income tax if Barisan Nasional (BN) is given the mandate once again in the 14th General Election on Wednesday.

“To all young people aged 26 years and below, we will give an income tax exemption from the year of assessment 2017 and subsequent years with immediate effect.

"These working young people, no matter how much they earn, will not have to pay taxes at all.

“This means that, the income tax already paid (by them) in the previous year will be refunded if the Barisan Nasional is given the mandate," the Prime Minister said in a special message broadcast live from Pekan, Pahang tonight.

The prime minister also said on Twitter that "as a token of gratitude", May 14 and May 15 will be declared as public holidays if BN wins the election.

States Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor would have their public holidays on May 13 and May 14, he added.

Najib also said that all highways would be toll-free for five days during the Hari Raya period if BN won the election.