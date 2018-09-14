Malaysian police arrest 10 terror suspects, foil planned attack in Melaka

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police have arrested 10 terror suspects, some of whom were planning to launch smoke bombs at “places of vice” in Melaka.

The terror suspects - who are members of two terror cells - were arrested in Selangor, Pahang, Johor, Terengganu, Melaka, Kelantan and Penang between Aug 11 and 31, according to a statement by the Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police Mohd Fuzi Harun on Friday (Sep 14).

Malaysian police arrested 10 terror suspects from two separate terror cells during a sting operation across seven states between Aug 11 and 31. (Photo: E8)

Five of the suspects arrested, aged between 39 and 53, belong to a terror cell known as Asoib or Youths From the East in the states of Selangor, Pahang, Johor and Terengganu.

They had planned to team up with another terror group in a Middle Eastern country to launch attacks on a bordering country, Fuzi said. No details were provided on the country they had planned to attack.

The plan was for them to be supplied with weapons by the terror group when they arrived, said Fuzi.

“A member of Asoib had left for the Middle Eastern country in question to prepare and organise the operations for the attack,” Fuzi added.

A Malaysian terror suspect. (Photo: E8)

The other five men arrested, including a foreigner who worked in the restaurant business, belonged to another terror cell known as Ar Rayah.

“This suspect (foreigner) is a member of a terrorist group in Southeast Asia and was promoting the struggle of his organisation to members on the Ar Rayah WhatsApp chat group,” said Fuzi.

“He (the suspect) also played a role in influencing members of the Ar Rayah group to donate money to this other terror group to buy weapons and ammunition,” Fuzi added.

