Malaysian police deny withdrawing all security personnel for Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police have denied claims by former prime minister Najib Razak that all security officers assigned to him previously, except for an Aide De Camp (ADC), had been withdrawn.

Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said on Tuesday (May 29) that police did not withdraw the security detail given to Najib entirely, but only the number of personnel had been reduced.

Advertisement

"Every former prime minister has certain entitlements, but the number of members on duty will not be the same as before, and we are only following the set standard operating procedures (SOPs).

"However, personnel on duty such as the ADC, driver and personal bodyguards are still stationed for the safety of Najib himself and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor," he told reporters.



Najib had, on his Facebook page, posted a statement claiming that all the security officers, police outriders and officers assigned to him had been withdrawn by the new government, save for an ADC.

"Today, I saluted and bid farewell to my bodyguards, Special Action Unit team, police outriders and officers, who were assigned to provide security and assistance to myself and the family, at the Prime Minister's Office as well as official residence, Seri Perdana," Najib said.

Advertisement

Advertisement





Najib said he and his family would not forget their service, friendship and loyalty over nine years, as well as those who had served them for 14 years, back since he was the deputy prime minister.

"I also request the new government to take care of their welfare as they are dedicated members and officers who will serve the government today with full loyalty," he said.