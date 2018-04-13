Malaysian police deployed to election hotspots, where trouble is expected

KLUANG, Malaysia: Malaysia's Home Ministry has begun deploying police personnel to several hotspots, where brawls and disturbances are expected to break out during the 14th General Election (GE14).

Home Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the teams who have been deployed to monitor these hotspots would send their reports directly to Bukit Aman - the headquarters of the Royal Malaysia Police - for further action.

“My instruction is clear, the police must remain non-partisan, and become the agency that translates the democracy process in the country into reality.

“They (police) have to focus on areas deemed as ‘hotspots’ and also ‘flashpoints’, besides the 1,131 individuals identified as having the tendency to raise issues and provoke trouble during the GE14,” he told reporters on Friday (Apr 13) after a meet-and-greet session with residents in Batu Tiga in Subang Jaya, Selangor.



Under the caretaker government, he said the ministry would take necessary measures to prevent untoward incidents throughout the election season, which include before and after nomination, during the campaign period, and before and after polling.

At the event, the deputy prime minister had also launched the Sekolah Agama Kerajaan Johor project and presented the Johor Affordable Housing Offer Letters to the recipients.

Also present were his wife, Ms Hamidah Khamis, Johor Chief Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary Md Jais Sarday.

On the various development and infrastructural projects to be implemented by the BN government in Kluang, which is currently under the Democratic Action Party, Ahmad Zahid said it was a proof of BN government’s concern over the people’s needs and well-being.

He said the BN assemblymen in Johor have also done their best in serving the people, compared to the opposition who treated Kluang as a transit constituency.

He also congratulated the state government for its success in building 600 religious schools statewide, while paying equal attention to Chinese and Tamil schools.

