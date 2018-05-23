Malaysian police inspector remanded in connection with corruption probe

KLANG: A police inspector has been remanded for three days to facilitate the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission's (MACC) investigations into a corruption case involving RM10,000 (US$2,510).

The remand order for the 33-year-old man took effect on Wednesday (May 23).

Advertisement

The officer from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Kajang police headquarters had allegedly solicited a bribe in exchange for reducing the number of charges that will be filed against a 19-year-old for alleged possession of stolen items.



The youth’s father, who lodged a report at the Klang MACC branch on Tuesday, claimed that the officer had solicited the bribe from him on May 16.

The officer was picked up by the MACC on Tuesday night at a restaurant in Taman Sentosa Villa, Kajang.

