Malaysian police investigating suspect's links to Indonesian terrorist

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police are investigating a terror suspect's links to an Indonesian jihadist who was involved in a brutal three-day siege of a police headquarters in West Java, Indonesia, in May.

The Indonesian suspect, a 42-year-old factory worker, was arrested by Malaysian counter-terrorism police in Ipoh, Perak on Jul 14.

“The suspect has ties with a member of Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) named Tendi Sumarno,” a senior intelligence source told Channel NewsAsia.

The Indonesian terror suspect who was arrested in Ipoh, Perak on Jul 14. (Photo: Special Branch anti-terror E8 unit)

“We are investigating further his relationship with Tendi, a man who killed an Indonesian police officer at Brimob’s (Indonesia’s elite mobile brigade police) headquarters in Kelapa Dua, West Java, on May 10.”

The killing took place during a three-day siege at the Brimob headquarters that started on May 8, when terror detainees broke out of their prison cells and went on a rampage.

The detainees later seized weapons and explosive materials stored in the prison, leading to a standoff with security forces that ended on May 10.

Five police officers were brutally tortured and killed in the prison block. A terror inmate was also killed during the siege.

After intense negotiations, some 155 terror inmates involved in the siege surrendered on May 10.

Hours later, a sixth police officer was stabbed to death by Tendi just outside Brimob’s intelligence office.



According to Indonesian news reports, Tendi, 23, was later shot dead by police.

Tendi is believed to be a member of JAD, a prominent terror group that has pledged allegiance to Islamic State. The group was behind a string of terror attacks in Indonesia, including last May’s Surabaya church bombings.

