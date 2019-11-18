Malaysian police have right to search mobile phones: Deputy Home Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police officers have the authority to search mobile phones to ensure that they do not contain anything obscene, offensive or threatening to the security of the people and nation, Deputy Home Minister Azis Jamman said on Monday (Nov 18).

Speaking in parliament, Mr Azis added that individuals should also be aware of their rights during a random check of their phones, including requesting the identity of the police officer conducting the search.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is in the event "there is a breach of the standard operating procedures", he said in response to a question from Alor Setar MP Chan Ming Kai.

Mr Chan had asked if there were any reports of police violating standard operating procedures during mobile phone inspections.

If there are breaches, said Mr Azis, members of the public should report the matter to the nearest police station or to the police headquarters at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur.

Additionally, Mr Azis also said in response to a question about the tapping of phones that the police will use any means neccessary to ensure that investigations are carried out in cases involving security.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It does not matter if the person is a politician, a businessman or just anyone who is suspected of having the potential to breach security issues ... I believe the police will take the appropriate action," he said in response to a question from Ismail Sabri Yaakob.