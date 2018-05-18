Malaysian police seize 72 bags of cash, jewellery at luxury condos linked to former PM Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police seized 72 bags of jewellery, various currencies and valuables at luxury condominiums in Jalan Raja Chulan on Friday (May 18) morning, believed to be linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) investigations involving former prime minister Najib Razak.

Bernama news agency quoted Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Amar Singh Ishar Singh as saying that another 284 boxes containing various luxury branded bags were also seized.

He said the value of the seized goods could not be ascertained as yet as the seizures were massive, adding that the police would make a detailed inspection later on Friday to determine the value.

“The CCID has inspected six premises related to the 1MDB investigations, namely the Prime Minister's Office, official residence and four other homes,” he told a press conference after checking the condominiums early on Friday.

Amar Singh said among the seized handbags were Hermes and Louis Vuitton brands.

He said the condominiums were among the six locations inspected in connection with the 1MDB case.

“The inspections were conducted simultaneously. As for inspections at the Jalan Raja Chulan luxury condominiums, there was no obstruction or individuals (preventing) the police from carrying out their work at the premises.

“For the raid at the posh residences, the police had obtained the necessary search warrant. The search was completed within two-and-a-half hours,” added Amar Singh.

On the raids at the five other locations, he said among the goods seized were documents which were believed to be linked to the 1MDB and the raids would go on till the completion of the investigations.

On the ownership of the three posh condominium units in Jalan Raja Chulan here, Amar Singh said the owner had a "Tan Sri" honorific title.



On media reports that claimed the seized goods included gold bars, Amar Singh declined comment.

Asked whether the goods were sufficient evidence to prosecute Najib, he said the decision was up to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

“I only received orders to conduct the raids with regard to the 1MDB case,” he added.

Amar Singh also explained that the iron safe found in Najib's residence at Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta, was still in the process of being drilled to be opened.

“We have investigated this case with professionalism ... I have also instructed all my personnel to conduct a detailed and thorough investigation,” he said.

Amar Singh also said some of the seizures were made at Najib's private residence in Taman Duta and gave an assurance to disclose all the seized items at the next press conference.

“In addition, the seizures at the former prime minister's office in Putrajaya, among others, involved 1MDB documents,” he added.

