Malaysian police question man who hit child for sticking chewing gum on car

IPOH: Malaysian police on Tuesday (Feb 19) questioned a man believed to have hit a child at a children’s home in the state of Perak.



Taiping acting district police chief Razlam Ab Hamid said a complainant lodged a police report at 8.30pm on Monday after viewing a video of the incident on Facebook.



He added that the complainant had asked the authorities to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.



The video, which was widely shared on social media, shows a man hitting a boy several times on his back and neck as he suspected the child had stuck a piece of chewing gum on his car.



The man is heard in the video cursing and shouting at the boy, and seen forcefully shaking him several times. Towards the end of the recording, he can be heard referring to the child as a “buffalo”.



The boy is believed to be a resident of the home, which is located in the town of Taiping.



The video, uploaded by Facebook user Mageswaran Thendayuthapani, identifies the children's home as Rumah Seri Kenangan.



Perak Women and Family Development, Character Development and Community Welfare Committee chairman Wong May Ing on Wednesday said the man pulled the boy’s shirt before slapping the victim’s face.



Ms Wong also said that it was difficult for the Social Welfare Department to take action against the home as it was privately owned and that she would leave the matter to the police.

