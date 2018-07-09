Malaysian police raid drug, sex parties in KL; 68 arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 68 people were arrested in two separate raids on drug and sex parties in Kuala Lumpur last week.



Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim said on Monday (Jul 9) that the police arrested 15 people - nine men and six women - aged 19 to 44 during the first raid last Tuesday at a condominium in Jalan Ceylon.



“Among those detained are four males who are Thai nationals and two Indonesian women, while the rest are local residents.



“During the raid, all the suspects were high (on drugs) and upon inspection, the police found 4,000 Erimin 5 pills and 19 ecstasy pills,” he told reporters.



The police conducted another raid last Friday at a condominium in Jalan Ampang, arresting 53 people aged 14 to 29.



“During the raid we found six men and three women in the first room while 23 men and 21 women were in the second room, believed to have engaged in sexual activities.



“The detained 14-year-old teenager is an Indonesian citizen, and the police also seized ecstasy pills,” he said, adding that the people arrested all tested positive for drugs.



Mazlan said there were syndicates hosting sex and drug-related activities involving teenagers, and advertising them on WeChat, a messaging app.



“They use this modus operandi as teenagers are not allowed into the entertainment centres, so they rent condominiums and organise such parties and teenagers who wish to join will be charged RM100 to RM200 each (US$25 to US$50),” he said.



All suspects were remanded for further investigations. Mazlan added that the police will also record statements from the condominium owners.

