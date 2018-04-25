Malaysian police release photo of one suspect in Palestinian's shooting

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police on Wednesday (Apr 25) released a photo of one of the two suspects believed to have killed Palestinian professor Fadi Al Batsh last Saturday in Kuala Lumpur.

Police chief Mohamed Fuzi Harun said they managed to get a facial identification of the suspect with the help of the public shortly after they recovered a powerful Kawazaki motor bike used by the killers in the drive-by shooting.

"We are certain this (photo) is one of the suspects. We are working with relevant agencies to get the real identity of the suspects," Mr Fuzi said at a press conference.

"With the the discovery of the motorbike and photo of the suspect, we hope to solve this as soon as possible."



Dr Fadi, 35, was shot dead by one of the two men on the motorcycle near the condominium where he had lived with his wife and three children. Twenty gunshots were fired by the gunmen and 14 bullets were found on Dr Fadi following a post-mortem.

The police chief said the suspects are believed to have entered Malaysia in January.

"The problem is that he used fake identity. He may even change his appearance ... the beard, glasses," said Mr Fuzi.



He said there is a possibility the suspects are still in Malaysia. On Tuesday, Mr Fuzi had pointed out that while photofits of the two gunmen have been sent to all immigration checkpoints, there was a possibility that the two men had escaped through illegal means.

Mr Fuzi added that the police "are looking" at whether the suspect has a network of people in Malaysia to provide safe house and support. He also said that they are looking at all angles.



"(This was) a very professional (killing). We are confident with the help of the public, we will be able to get the suspects," he said.



Last week, the family of Dr Fadi accused Israel's Mossad spy agency of being behind the killing.

Israel's defence minister dismissed those claims and suggested that the killing was a "settling of accounts".

Dr Fadi's wife, 31-year-old Enas Al Batsh, has said that she and her three young children will return to her homeland for good.

His remains are expected to be flown to Egypt from KL International Airport at about 7pm on Wednesday before being transported by land to Gaza.



*Additional reporting by Channel NewsAsia's Melissa Goh.