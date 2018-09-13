Malaysian police say have tracked down Jho Low's location

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) confirmed on Thursday (Sep 13) that they have determined the location of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho or Jho Low, who is wanted by the authorities in connection with a multi-billion-dollar money laundering scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).



The police, however, will not be revealing Low's location to the public, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim.

“I will not reveal it (Jho Low’s location) as it is still in our investigations.

“This is to facilitate investigations and we do not want it jeopardised,” he said in a press conference on the development of the investigations into the 1MDB case.

Noor Rashid said that the police will have to discuss the issue with the authorities of the country that Low is in, as it involves their sovereignty.

On Jul 11, Malaysian police said they believed that Low had fled Macau for an unknown location. Low was believed to gone to Macau from Hong Kong on a ferry,

Immigration Director-General Mustafar Ali had previously said that the authorities believed Low was using a foreign passport, after the Malaysian Immigration Department cancelled his passport on Jun 15.