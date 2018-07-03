Malaysian police will try to extradite Jamal Yunos 'as soon as possible'

SHAH ALAM: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) will try to extradite Sungai Besar UMNO division chief Jamal Mohd Yunos "as soon as possible," said police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

He said there were certain procedures set by the Indonesian authorities that had to be followed before Jamal could be brought home.

"I cannot guarantee when or how many days it will take as this will depend on cooperation and consent from the Indonesian authorities.

"We are in contact with the authorities there (Indonesia) and we hope to bring him (Jamal) back soonest, to enable us to take the next course of action," he told reporters on Tuesday (Jul 3).

"We have a team ready ... if necessary we will go (to Indonesia). On the detention, I do not have detailed information but I can only confirm that he is doing fine," Mohamad Fuzi added.

On Monday, Malaysia Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin confirmed that Jamal had been detained by the Indonesian National Police at 6.15pm.

Jamal, 48, was reported to have gone missing after he was charged at the Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital on May 25 at 5.30pm.

He was charged with public nuisance for smashing beer bottles with a hammer at the front gate of the State Secretariat Building in Shah Alam, Selangor on Oct 5, 2017.