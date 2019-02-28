Malaysian policeman detained for allegedly trying to smuggle 47 pangolins into Thailand

Thai officers foil an attempt to smuggle 47 pangolins from Malaysia. (Photo: Bernama)
SONGKHLA, Thailand: A Malaysian policeman was detained on Thursday (Feb 28) for allegedly trying to smuggle 47 pangolins worth more than 1 million baht (US$31,700) into Thailand.

The 27-year-old man arrived at Thailand's Sadao Customs House early on Thursday, said Sadao customs chief Siripong Wuttinam.

Upon checking the car, officers found a number of sacks containing live pangolins hidden under the bonnet.

The man failed to produce any documentation for the animals, and admitted that the animals - procured in Alor Setar, Kedah - were going to be sold in Sadao town for export to China.

The man will be charged in the Nathavi Court in Songkhla on Friday.

Source: Bernama/jt(aj)

