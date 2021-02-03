Malaysian politician Mohd Isa Abdul Samad jailed, fined over corruption charges

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Negeri Sembilan chief minister Mohd Isa Abdul Samad was convicted of nine charges of corruption on Wednesday (Feb 3) and sentenced to 54 years’ jail.



He was also fined RM15.45 million for offences committed between July 2014 and December 2015 while he was chairman of the Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA).



Mohd Isa was found guilty of the corruption charges involving RM3 million over FELDA’s purchase of Merdeka Palace Hotel and Suites in Kuching, Sarawak for RM160 million about seven years ago.



As chairman, Mohd Isa helped to approve FELDA’s acquisition of the hotel in exchange for the RM3 million in cash.

High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali sentenced Mohd Isa to six years’ jail per charge, resulting in a total imprisonment term of 54 years. The jail terms will be served concurrently, meaning Mohd Isa will spend six years behind bars.



“The court took note of the accused’s background and administrative record, as well as his involvement in the country’s politics, where the accused had served as a menteri besar (chief minister) for two decades and also as a cabinet minister,” the judge said.



Mohd Isa, 71, was Minister of Federal Territories from 2004 to 2005.



“Corruption-related offences are serious and threaten the country’s economy and are a cancer that affects the country’s democratic system,” the judge added.

Judge Nazlan said Mohd Isa’s defence was one of “mere denial” and did not hold up in court.



"Therefore, the accused is found guilty and convicted of offences under … the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act," the judge said.

Mohd Isa has lodged an appeal and is on bail. As part of his bail conditions, Mohd Isa will have to report to the nearest police station on the first day of each month until his appeal is heard.

