Malaysian politician Rafizi Ramli spared jail sentence, bound over for exposing 1MDB audit report

PUTRAJAYA: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Mohd Rafizi Ramli on Friday (Jun 1) was spared an 18-month jail sentence for exposing a page of the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) audit report.



Instead, the Court of Appeal bound him over on a two-year, RM10,000 (US$2,500) good behaviour bond, with one surety.



The 41-year-old was first sentenced to 18 months' jail by the Sessions Court in 2016. The High Court upheld the decision last year.



Deputy public prosecutor Awang Armadajaya Awang Mahmud did not object to the request by Mohd Rafizi’s counsel Ahmad Nizam Hamid for the binding over.



The prosecution also withdrew its cross-appeal against Mohd Rafizi’s acquittal on the first charge of possessing the audit report without approval.



Following the withdrawal, Justice Ahmadi, who chaired the three-man bench, struck out the prosecution’s appeal.



Ahmad Nizam informed the court that his client was withdrawing his appeal against the conviction and only pursuing his appeal against the sentence.



Mohd Rafizi was convicted on the second charge for exposing the content of the report at a media conference at the parliament building lobby in Jalan Parlimen, Kuala Lumpur, on Mar 28, 2016.



For the first charge, he was accused of possessing page 98 of the audit report, which had been classified under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) by the government, on Mar 24, 2016.



Mohd Rafizi said he attended court on Friday prepared for any possibility, including being sent to jail.



He added that he was grateful for the binding over and thanked the court, the deputy public prosecutor and his lawyers.