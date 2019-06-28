Malaysian student, 21, dies during half marathon in UK

WALES: A 21-year-old Malaysian student died while taking part in a running event in the UK, organisers of the JCP Swansea Half Marathon said in a statement on Wednesday (Jun 26).

Reports said Wil Sern Ong collapsed just metres from the finish line on Sunday. He was then taken to a hospital, where he later died.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Ong moved to Swansea in Wales in 2017 and was studying environmental engineering at Swansea University.



It was his second time participating in the running event, organisers said. Ong finished the half marathon when he took part last year.

“Everyone associated and involved with the Swansea Half has been devastated by this tragic loss of life following the event. We are in very close contact with the family and supporting them at this time,” said David Martin-Jewell, managing director of Front Runner events.

He added: "The news of this has hit the team hard and we are also supporting the crew who were directly involved in the delivery of the event.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He noted that medics on the site of the event had made a "speedy response" to the incident. Medics from first aid charity St John Cymmu Wales also arrived at the scene "immediately, to give emergency assistance", Martin-Jewell said.



The family is "heartbroken" by the sudden death of Ong, a former staff sergeant of the 12th Kuala Lumpur Boys Brigade.

“No words could express how sad and painful it is for the family, Church family, English Corner and all those who knew him," a family spokesperson said.

His aunt described Ong as a “special boy who would have achieved great things in life”.

“The last few days have been a whirlwind of emotions and we are unable to come to terms with the passing of my nephew,” she said.

A crowdfunding page has been set up to raise £1,000 (US$1, 270) for the family. Surplus will be donated to the Argyle and Rhyddings Park Presbyterian Church, the website said.

The Malaysian Association of Swansea University (MASU), where Ong was a member and secretary for the 2018/2019 university term, will produce a "documentary video" in tribute to him.

“Wil Sern was someone MASU deeply trusted and relied upon throughout his time as a committed member,” MASU said in a separate statement.