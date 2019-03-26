Malaysian student found dead in London's Hyde Park lake

LONDON: A 23-year-old Malaysian university student was found dead in a lake in London's Hyde Park on Monday (Mar 26).



Muhammad Hafiz's body was recovered from the Serpentine Lake at around 5.45am local time (1.45pm Singapore time), according to local news reports.



Hafiz, who was a third-year Chemistry student at the Imperial College London, was identified from the student card found on him.



An ambulance crew, two medics in fast response cars, an advanced paramedic, as well as an incident response officer were deployed to the scene, news outlet MyLondon reported citing the London Ambulance Service.



"The first paramedic arrived in less than seven minutes. Sadly the patient died at the scene," the report stated.

The student's father, Malay Mail editor Zainal Epi, was informed about the death of his youngest son on Tuesday morning.

“I received a call from the Malaysian Embassy in London at about 2.30am and was told that the confirmation was made based on the identification found on the body," said Mr Zainal, as cited by the New Straits Times.



He added that he did not have any other details about his son's death.



Mr Zainal said that he will leave for London on Wednesday along with some family members.

Hafiz had been studying at the university since 2015 and was a public service scholar.

Police were treating the death as unexplained, with investigations still ongoing.