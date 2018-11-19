Malaysian teacher surrenders to police, admits beating wife to death

GEORGE TOWN: A man surrendered himself to the Malaysian police on Monday (Nov 19) after apparently beating his wife to death.



The man, a teacher, told the police he had hit her repeatedly on the head with a clothes rack after a quarrel broke out between them on Sunday night at their rented flat in Penang.

He surrendered himself at the Kulim police headquarters at 4.30pm on Monday.

Timur Laut district police chief Che Zaimani Che Awang said: "Checks at the scene found the wife, aged 39, lying in a pool of blood in a room at the rented flat.”



He added that the suspect left his Air Itam flat after the incident that night and went back to his own family’s home in Kulim. He returned on Monday morning and found his wife, a tuition teacher, no longer breathing.



The suspect then informed his family of the incident and they told him to surrender himself to the police.



The couple had been married for 10 years but do not have any children.



The victim’s body was sent to the Penang Hospital for a post-mortem and the case has been classified as murder.

