Malaysian teenager dies in skateboarding incident in Australia

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian teenager, Mohammad Farhan Fudhail Mohammad Farid, died in a skateboarding incident in Townsville, Queensland, Australia on Saturday (Dec 28).

The mother of the 16-year-old boy, known as Natasha, confirmed the incident when Malaysian news agency Bernama contacted her on Sunday.

She said they were now in the middle of bringing home the remains.

Australian media reported that Mohammad Farhan Fudhail from Kuantan, Pahang, was skateboarding downhill with friends before crashing into a pole.

According to the report which quoted Queensland police, the teenager who was wearing a helmet during the incident, was in a critical condition when paramedics arrived at the scene at Jezzine Barracks, North Ward.

The teenager was in the country for holidays with his family.

Meanwhile, foreign ministry secretary-general Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob said Wisma Putra had contacted Natasha and efforts to bring back the body to Malaysia were being carried out by the High Commission of Malaysia in Canberra.

"The victim's mother is still waiting for the post-mortem results, and the body is expected to be brought back to Malaysia via Malaysia Airlines flight,” he said when contacted by Bernama.