Malaysian toddler strangled by curtain cord

KUALA DUNGUN, Terengganu: A 20-month-old boy was strangled by a curtain cord at his home in the town of Bandar Al Muktafi Billah Shah in Malaysia's Terengganu state on Saturday (Jul 21).

Before his death the toddler, Muhammad Azhari Zul Azri, was playing near a window with his twin brother while his older brother and sister, aged three and four, were playing near him.

The New Straits Times reported that the boy was playing on a sofa next to the curtains, and was believed to have fallen and had his neck wrapped around a curtain cord.



He was found unconscious by his mother Noryasmin Mat Yasin at about 6.50pm. His father Zul Azri Hashim rushed him to a nearby clinic where the child was pronounced dead.

Dungun district police chief Superintendent Baharudin Abdullah, who confirmed the incident, said the body was sent to the Dungun Hospital for a post-mortem.