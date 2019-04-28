Malaysian tourist injured in Taiwan earthquake succumbs to injuries

PUTRAJAYA: A Malaysian tourist who was injured in an earthquake that hit Taiwan earlier this month succumbed to his injuries late Saturday (Apr 27) night, the country's foreign affairs minister Saifuddin Abdullah said in a statement on Sunday.

Choo Yip Chean was reportedly hiking the Lushui Trail at the Taroko Gorge National Park in Taiwan on Apr 18 when an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the coastal city of Hualien.



Choo was injured after he was hit by falling rocks following the earthquake, The Star previously reported.

He was in intensive care after the earthquake, the statement said.



While in hospital, he had regained consciousness although his condition remained critical, The Star added.



"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through Malaysian Friendship and Trade Centre in Taipei is now assisting the late Choo's family to undertake the necessary procedures," Mr Saifuddin said.

He also added that he had spoken to a family member of the late Choo to convey personally his deepest sympathies and condolences on the loss.

He said the foreign ministry would like to seek the understanding of the media and the public to respect the feelings of the family members during this difficult period.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his families and friends during this difficult time," Mr Saifuddin added.





The earthquake in Taiwan left 17 people injured. It shook buildings and temporarily halted subway services in the capital Taipei.

The quake struck at about 1pm in eastern Hualien on Apr 18, at a depth of about 19km. A weather bureau official said it is the largest quake to hit the island so far this year.

