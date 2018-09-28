Malaysian woman loses RM29,000 after putting up baju kurung for sale online

KUANTAN: A woman in the Malaysian state of Pahang lost nearly RM29,000 in an online scam after she tried to a sell a baju kurung on a popular shopping website.

According to authorities investigating the incident, the 21-year-old placed an ad on Tuesday (Sep 25) to sell the RM120 garment.

Advertisement

She was contacted shortly after by a person who expressed interest in buying the baju kurung.

The victim then gave her bank account details to the suspect for payment purposes, said state commercial criminal investigation department head Superintendent Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof.

“However, after claiming to have made payment, the suspect asked the victim to make various bank transfers to get the sum of RM120, as she was supposedly abroad,” he said in a statement to the media.

“The victim then made five transactions involving payments amounting to RM28,980 to the given account.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She soon realised that she had been duped when she did not receive the promised payment for the baju kurung, and lodged a report at the Kuantan district police headquarters on Wednesday.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, said Mohd Wazir.

