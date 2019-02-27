Malaysians advised to postpone non-essential travel to areas affected by India, Pakistan tensions

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians have been advised to postpone all non-essential travel to areas affected by rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the country's foreign ministry said on Wednesday (Feb 27).

"In view of the gravity of this issue, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to advise Malaysians that they should postpone non-essential travel, particularly to the areas directly affected," the ministry said.



Pakistan and India said earlier in the day that they had shot down each other's warplanes, weeks after a suicide bombing in Kashmir on Feb 14.

Both countries have ordered air strikes over the last two days while ground forces have exchanged fire in more than a dozen locations.



Pakistan's airspace was closed Wednesday, the civil aviation authority and the military said. All international and domestic flights from major airports including Karachi, Peshawar and Lahore were suspended.

At least five Indian airports were also closed and scores of flights were being cancelled.



In a statement by Malaysia's foreign ministry, the country said it encouraged both India and Pakistan, which Malaysia has "close and abiding relations" with, to "exercise maximum restraint and to re-engage in dialogue and negotiations".

"Like many other countries, Malaysia aims at the creation of a peaceful and stable international order," it added.



Map showing the Kashmir region of India and Pakistan AFP/AFP

Malaysians in New Delhi and Islamabad can contact the Malaysian High Commissions in the respective cities, the statement said.

It added that the High Commissions are monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan and would be in close contact with local authorities for the latest updates.

