8 Malaysians among 16 injured in Thailand hotel fire

BANGKOK: Sixteen tourists were injured after a hotel in southern Thailand caught fire on Friday (Apr 12).

Eight Malaysians - aged between 25 and 58 - were among those affected by the fire.

The tourists were holidaying in the border town of Sadao, Songkhla province for the Songkran festival.

There were reportedly 30 occupants in the 200-room hotel when the fire broke out at around 8.25am (local time).

Witnesses reported seeing guests climbing out of balconies and windows as well as thick smoke.

A transformer in front of the hotel had exploded and caused a short circuit in the hotel lobby, starting the fire, the Bangkok Post reported, citing police.

The tourists were all taken to hospital, with most of them suffering from smoke inhalation, the report said.

Three of them were unconscious and had to be given CPR, the report said, adding that of the 16, seven are still hospitalised.

The Malaysian tourists were taken to nearby hospitals, with some of them given outpatient treatment, said Lieutenant Colonel Winai Sakeeyasatien, Sadao deputy police chief.